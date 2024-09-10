Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO

Richard Oldfield will become Schroders’ next group chief executive, succeeding outgoing group chief Peter Harrison, effective from 8 November 2024.
Oldfield joined the FTSE 100 asset manager last year as chief financial officer from PwC, where he spent three decades, most recently working as network vice chair and global markets leader. The appointment, which will be subject to regulatory approval, came after the search for a successor to Harrison began in April this year, when the outgoing group CEO revealed his intention to retire. Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to retire in 2025 A further announcement to name a new CFO will be made "in due course", Schroders said. Elizabeth Corley, chair of Schroders, said: "Richard has pr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes