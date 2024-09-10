Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO

Oldfield joined the FTSE 100 asset manager last year as chief financial officer from PwC, where he spent three decades, most recently working as network vice chair and global markets leader. The appointment, which will be subject to regulatory approval, came after the search for a successor to Harrison began in April this year, when the outgoing group CEO revealed his intention to retire. Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to retire in 2025 A further announcement to name a new CFO will be made "in due course", Schroders said. Elizabeth Corley, chair of Schroders, said: "Richard has pr...