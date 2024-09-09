CIO of Supermarket Income REIT investment adviser steps down

Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) investment adviser Atrato Capital revealed its CIO Steven Noble will step down to join property business Assura.
Noble has been with Atrato since SUPR floated in July 2017. Prior to that, he worked for more than ten years at Lloyds Bank, most recently as an associate director for corporate solutions. Following Noble's departure, Ben Green, principal of Atrato Capital, along with managing director Rob Abraham and finance director Mike Perkins, will continue to manage the trust. Supermarket Income REIT secures £170m debt refinancing Green wished Noble well, adding that he "has helped us build a deep bench of talent at Atrato". "He has mentored and trained the next generation, meaning all h...
