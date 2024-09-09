Gresham House Energy Storage NAV per share drops amid 'conservative' revenue forecasts in H1

In its trading update published today (9 September), the energy storage trust said the 19.91p fall was mostly caused by "third-party revenue forecasts", which contributed 19.47p of the total decline, due to the introduction of a "new, more conservative curve provider". GRID noted the fund generated net revenues of £17.9m over the six-month period, although 14.5% lower than the £20.5m generated in the first half of 2023. This, it explained, was caused by an "especially weak" first quarter of 2024, but revenues recovered and stabilised in Q3, although "at a level lower than expected over t...