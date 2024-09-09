Gresham House Energy Storage NAV per share drops amid 'conservative' revenue forecasts in H1

Three-year plan to be unveiled

Cristian Angeloni
Gresham House Energy Storage fund (GRID) has posted a decline to its net asset value per share of nearly 10% to 109.16p for the first half of 2024.

In its trading update published today (9 September), the energy storage trust said the 19.91p fall was mostly caused by "third-party revenue forecasts", which contributed 19.47p of the total decline, due to the introduction of a "new, more conservative curve provider". GRID noted the fund generated net revenues of £17.9m over the six-month period, although 14.5% lower than the £20.5m generated in the first half of 2023. This, it explained, was caused by an "especially weak" first quarter of 2024, but revenues recovered and stabilised in Q3, although "at a level lower than expected over t...

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
