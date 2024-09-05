Schroders lines up CFO as next chief executive - reports

People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that Oldfield, who joined the asset manager in October last year after more than two decades as a partner at PwC, is being lined up for the top job once Harrison retires next year. Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to retire in 2025 According to the newspaper, the firm has been working with headhunters Russell Reynolds to find potential candidates to take over the leadership of the FTSE 100 group. News about Harrison's retirement was first reported by the FT in April this year and later confirmed by the firm, which said there wo...