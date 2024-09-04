Balanced Commercial Property trust agrees to £670m takeover offer by Starwood

Manager 'disappointed' by decision

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) trust shares have rallied over 10% following its agreement to an all-cash offer from real estate giant Starwood Capital, which values the FTSE 250 constituent at around £673.5m.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive 96p in cash for each BCPT share, which represents a premium of around 21.5% to the closing price of 79p per share on 12 April, the trust said in a stock exchange notice today (4 September). The offer, tabled by Starlight Bidco on behalf of funds from $115bn private investment firm Starwood, also represents a discount of around 8.7% to BCPT's last reported net asset value per share of 105.1p as at 30 June.  The deal follows a strategic review launched in April to explore all possible options for the trust, including a sale, merger,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Shareholder discontent deepens as PRS REIT board faces governance concerns

PRS REIT board pushes back against shareholder revolt

More on Investment Trusts

Balanced Commercial Property trust agrees to £670m takeover offer by Starwood
Investment Trusts

Balanced Commercial Property trust agrees to £670m takeover offer by Starwood

Manager 'disappointed' by decision

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Scottish Mortgage carries out more than double its five-year share buyback average in 2024
Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage carries out more than double its five-year share buyback average in 2024

Ten stock sales over the period

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 September 2024 • 4 min read
Shareholder discontent deepens as PRS REIT board faces governance concerns
Investment Trusts

Shareholder discontent deepens as PRS REIT board faces governance concerns

Questions over Rothschild appointment

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot