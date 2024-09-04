Balanced Commercial Property trust agrees to £670m takeover offer by Starwood

Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) trust shares have rallied over 10% following its agreement to an all-cash offer from real estate giant Starwood Capital, which values the FTSE 250 constituent at around £673.5m.
Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive 96p in cash for each BCPT share, which represents a premium of around 21.5% to the closing price of 79p per share on 12 April, the trust said in a stock exchange notice today (4 September). The offer, tabled by Starlight Bidco on behalf of funds from $115bn private investment firm Starwood, also represents a discount of around 8.7% to BCPT's last reported net asset value per share of 105.1p as at 30 June. The deal follows a strategic review launched in April to explore all possible options for the trust, including a sale, merger,...
