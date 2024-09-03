Warm weather boosts retail sales in August as focus turns towards Autumn Budget

YOY 1% increase

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

UK retail sales enjoyed an uplift due to the warm weather in August, as households invested in summer clothing and food for barbecues.

Retail sales rose by an annual rate of 1% during the month, up from 0.5% in the July and above the three-month average of 0.4%, said the British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade body. Cold UK summer dampens consumer spending in June This was however below the March peak, but the BRC reassured that August was still a "strong rebound" versus from the significant drop in April and the slight decline back in June. A similar pattern appeared in the three-month average figures, which were up 2.9% year-on-year and signalled a recovery from June's lacklustre results, but this still came in be...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

