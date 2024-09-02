PRS REIT board pushes back against shareholder revolt

The PRS REIT (PRSR) board has created a sub-committee to engage with disgruntled shareholders, but pushed back against immediately calling for a meeting to vote on their proposals.
The move follows a requisition notice put forward by a group of shareholders last Thursday (29 August), which called for a meeting to vote on resolutions including the replacement of chair Stephen Smith and non-executive director Steffan Francis. Shareholders accounting for 17.3% of the trust's total share capital, including names such as Waverton, CG AM and CCLA, also pushed the board to launch a strategic review, with the sale of the company among the potential options to explore. Waverton and CCLA among investor group in PRS REIT seeking chair removal and strategic review In a s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes