PRS REIT board pushes back against shareholder revolt

Board creates engagement sub-committee

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

The PRS REIT (PRSR) board has created a sub-committee to engage with disgruntled shareholders, but pushed back against immediately calling for a meeting to vote on their proposals.

The move follows a requisition notice put forward by a group of shareholders last Thursday (29 August), which called for a meeting to vote on resolutions including the replacement of chair Stephen Smith and non-executive director Steffan Francis. Shareholders accounting for 17.3% of the trust's total share capital, including names such as Waverton, CG AM and CCLA, also pushed the board to launch a strategic review, with the sale of the company among the potential options to explore. Waverton and CCLA among investor group in PRS REIT seeking chair removal and strategic review In a s...

