Royal London AM bolsters equity team with double fund manager hire

Paul Schofield, currently co-head of global equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has been poached by the firm to lead Royal London's Global Equity Diversified fund, a move that will see him flanked by Matt Burgess and Finn Provan. "I have long-admired RLAM's clear strategy, investment performance and strong brand, alongside its focus on delivering first class capabilities to deliver good outcomes for clients," he said. "I look forward to working with the team, using my experience of running both teams and funds to complement their investment process," Schofield added, as he joi...