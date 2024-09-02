Royal London AM bolsters equity team with double fund manager hire

Royal London Asset Management has boosted its equity team with five hires, including two fund managers and a trio of analysts.
Paul Schofield, currently co-head of global equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has been poached by the firm to lead Royal London's Global Equity Diversified fund, a move that will see him flanked by Matt Burgess and Finn Provan. "I have long-admired RLAM's clear strategy, investment performance and strong brand, alongside its focus on delivering first class capabilities to deliver good outcomes for clients," he said. "I look forward to working with the team, using my experience of running both teams and funds to complement their investment process," Schofield added, as he joi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes