Premier Miton Global Renewables drops 'sustainable' investment objective amid SDR

In a stock exchange notice today (2 September), PMGR confirmed it will not seek to adopt one of the four labels under SDR and, in light of the regulation, will change the wording in its investment subjective. The objective will no longer refer to "sustainable" infrastructure investments, but rather to "similar" infrastructure investments, the board noted. Impact Healthcare REIT to change name following introduction of SDR As a result, and with immediate effect, PMGR's investment objectives now plan "to achieve a high income from, and to realise long-term growth in the capital value...