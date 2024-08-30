Home REIT exchanges on additional 101 properties for £18.5m

Home REIT has exchanged on the sale of an additional 101 properties, with gross proceeds from the sales totalling £18.5m.
In a stock exchange notice today (30 August), the trust said the sales took place at a series of public auctions on Thursday (29 August), and they represent 6.6% of its property portfolio by value, according to the August 2023 draft valuation by JLL. The gross proceeds also represented a 4.8% premium from last year's draft valuation, it noted. Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down Over the last 12 months, Home has completed on the sale of 987 properties and exchanged on a further 315, with gross proceeds amounting to £181.2m, in line with...
