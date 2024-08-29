HSBC wealth boss to exit as incoming CEO shakes up senior management

Matos, who serves as CEO of the global wealth and personal banking business, will leave the firm in 2025 after nine years with the group to pursue other opportunities, the bank said in a statement today (29 August). The group's global commercial banking CEO Barry O'Byrne, based in Hong Kong, will take over from Matos. O'Byrne will be supported by Matos in an advisory capacity for the remainder of 2024 before going on gardening leave. HSBC AM multi-asset fund manager and World Selection head Kate Morrissey exits Also based in Hong Kong, Matos has held his current post since Februar...