Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down

Investment policy changes

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Home REIT has set 16 September as the date for a general meeting where shareholders will vote on proposed investment policy changes to facilitate the trust's managed wind-down.

The vote will take place at 10am in 8 Bishopsgate in London. For shareholders voting through a proxy vote, the deadline for submission is 10am on 12 September. The trust proposed shutting the its doors via a managed wind-down last month (16 July) after the board and investment adviser AEW failed to secure a refinancing of its Scottish Widows debt facility, rendering continuation of its existing 'stabilisation strategy' unviable. This follows nearly two years of issues for the shareholders, who are still awaiting the trust's delayed annual results and have to grapple with several repor...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Kamala Harris pledges to raise US corporate tax rate to 28%

Fed rate setter calls for gradual interest rate cuts – reports

More on Investment Trusts

Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down
Investment Trusts

Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down

Investment policy changes

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 August 2024 • 2 min read
Gulf Investment Fund tables tender offer in attempt to narrow discount
Investment Trusts

Gulf Investment Fund tables tender offer in attempt to narrow discount

For up to 100% of its issued share capital

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read
Temple Bar beats benchmark in first half of 2024 as key portfolio holdings shine
Investment Trusts

Temple Bar beats benchmark in first half of 2024 as key portfolio holdings shine

NAV total return of 13.1%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 21 August 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot