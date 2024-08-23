Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down

Home REIT has set 16 September as the date for a general meeting where shareholders will vote on proposed investment policy changes to facilitate the trust's managed wind-down.
The vote will take place at 10am in 8 Bishopsgate in London. For shareholders voting through a proxy vote, the deadline for submission is 10am on 12 September. The trust proposed shutting the its doors via a managed wind-down last month (16 July) after the board and investment adviser AEW failed to secure a refinancing of its Scottish Widows debt facility, rendering continuation of its existing 'stabilisation strategy' unviable. This follows nearly two years of issues for the shareholders, who are still awaiting the trust's delayed annual results and have to grapple with several repor...
