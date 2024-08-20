Kamala Harris pledges to raise US corporate tax rate to 28%

Harris' presidential campaign said on Monday (19 August) that she planned to stick by proposals put forward by outgoing president Joe Biden to bring the corporate tax rate up from 21% to 28%, in news first reported by NBC. She is expected to be announced as the official Democratic presidential nominee at the party's convention in Chicago this week. Her plans contrast to her presidential rival Donald Trump, who declared that if he was re-elected, he would cut rates to 15%. Amundi CIO Mortier: Markets have yet to price in the risk of a Trump-fuelled inflation rebound The former pr...