Fed rate setter calls for gradual interest rate cuts – reports

The US Federal Reserve needs to take a conservative approach to its upcoming interest rate cuts, as recent economic data provides “more confidence” that inflation has peaked.
Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed and voting member of the Bank's Open Market Committee, told the FT that the latest data provided her some reassurance that inflation was now under control. US inflation dips below 3% for the first time since 2021 US inflation fell below 3% for the first time since in three years last week (15 August). This was followed by better than expected results from July's US retail and food services sales. Daly spoke ahead of the Bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week, where leading members of the Fed and market participant...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes