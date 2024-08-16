PwC hit with £15m fine over London Capital & Finance failures

First time the FCA has fined an audit firm

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has fined PwC £15m for failing to alert the regulator to concerns that London Capital & Finance may have been involved in fraudulent activity.

The move marks the first time that the regulator has fined an audit firm. PwC experienced "significant issues" throughout a 2016 audit of LCF, as per an FCA update shared today (16 August). This included a senior individual at LCF acting aggressively towards auditors and the firm providing PwC with misleading and inaccurate information. The audit proved complex and took "considerably longer" than expected to complete, the regulator said. FCA censures London Capital & Finance over mini-bond promotion "LCF's actions, and PwC's own work on the audit, led PwC to suspect that LCF mig...

Jen Frost
Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

