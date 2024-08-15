Baillie Gifford names next managing partner and CEO as Telfer retires after three decades

Campbell, who has been with the Edinburgh-based asset manager for 25 years and a partner for 12, will take over as managing partner alongside Malcolm MacColl and Amy Atack, once Telfer retires in March 2025. He started his career at the firm in 1999 as an investment trainee and later became an investment manager on the emerging markets team. In 2007, he transitioned to the clients department, where he managed relationships with clients involved in emerging markets strategies. He became a partner in 2012 and now serves as the chair of the firm's management and group risk committees. ...