Premier Miton poaches Tatton investment specialist to spearhead MPS launch

Robinson's appointment is set to drive the development of Premier Miton's new MPS, a service consisting of two actively-managed portfolio ranges – the index range and the blend range - consisting of four portfolios in each. Prior to his move, Robinson spent over seven years at Tatton Investment Management, first as an investment specialist and then head of the investment specialist team. Premier Miton CEO bets on fund sales boost from falling rates as outflows slow He also has experience as a financial analysts and investment research analyst at American Express and Duncan Lawrie ...