Premier Miton poaches Tatton investment specialist to spearhead MPS launch

Premier Miton have brought in former Tatton investment specialist Chris Robinson as model portfolio service investment director.
Robinson's appointment is set to drive the development of Premier Miton's new MPS, a service consisting of two actively-managed portfolio ranges – the index range and the blend range - consisting of four portfolios in each. Prior to his move, Robinson spent over seven years at Tatton Investment Management, first as an investment specialist and then head of the investment specialist team. Premier Miton CEO bets on fund sales boost from falling rates as outflows slow He also has experience as a financial analysts and investment research analyst at American Express and Duncan Lawrie ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes