Orbis Investments names head of UK retail business as Bradshaw retires

Matthew Spencer takes on role

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Orbis Investments has appointed Matthew Spencer to take the reins of the firm’s UK retail business, as current head Marcel Bradshaw retires.

Spencer will officially take on the role this month, ahead of Bradshaw's retirement at the end of this year after more than seven years leading the team.  Having joined the firm in 2008, Spencer currently serves as global head of the investment counsellor group, which is responsible for servicing institutional clients and investment consultants globally.  Janus Henderson head of UK retail Simon Hillenbrand departs In his new role, he will focus on UK advisers and explore opportunities to expand Orbis's reach to a broader UK client base. The firm said he and Bradshaw have been "w...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK retail sales bounce back from June slump with 0.5% rise in July

JLEN Environmental Assets launches £20m buyback after partial asset sale

More on People moves

Quilter Investors hires Alex Daniels as manager research analyst
People moves

Quilter Investors hires Alex Daniels as manager research analyst

Joins from Bordier UK

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 August 2024 • 1 min read
JP Morgan Asset Management promotes Travis Spence to head of global ETFs
People moves

JP Morgan Asset Management promotes Travis Spence to head of global ETFs

Alongside distribution responsibilities

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 August 2024 • 1 min read
Former AFH investment research head joins abrdn as investment manager
People moves

Former AFH investment research head joins abrdn as investment manager

Benjamin Benson joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 August 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot