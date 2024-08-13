Evelyn Partners hits record AUM of £62.2bn amid 'positive market movements'

Evelyn Partners has recorded an 18.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a new record in assets under management (AUM), which reached £62.2bn for the first half of 2024.
For the six months ending 30 June 2024, the firm generated £3.5bn in gross inflows, with net flows remaining positive. The company's cost management and growth in operating income also contributed to a rise in adjusted EBITDA, which amounted to £103.9m. Evelyn Partners private equity owner Permira mulls sale of majority stake - reports Evelyn Partners said its AUM increased 13.3% year-on-year, marking a 5.2% rise since December 31, 2023. The company said positive market movements, and a strong investment performance contributed £2.6bn to the increase in AUM, compared to £100m in H1...
