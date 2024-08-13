Evelyn Partners hits record AUM of £62.2bn amid 'positive market movements'

A £2.6bn increase

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners has recorded an 18.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a new record in assets under management (AUM), which reached £62.2bn for the first half of 2024.

For the six months ending 30 June 2024, the firm generated £3.5bn in gross inflows, with net flows remaining positive. The company's cost management and growth in operating income also contributed to a rise in adjusted EBITDA, which amounted to £103.9m. Evelyn Partners private equity owner Permira mulls sale of majority stake - reports Evelyn Partners said its AUM increased 13.3% year-on-year, marking a 5.2% rise since December 31, 2023. The company said positive market movements, and a strong investment performance contributed £2.6bn to the increase in AUM, compared to £100m in H1...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Quilter posts profit as IFA channel drives new business surge

St James's Place unveils cost-cutting plan to save £100m annually by 2027

Trustpilot