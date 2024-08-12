Eight MPs call on Chancellor to investigate FCA's WealthTek crackdown

Eight MPs have called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to look into the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) investigation into fallen platform WealthTek.
The letter, sent on 8 August by Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake and co-signed by seven others, urged Reeves to commission an investigation into the "deeply concerning" allegations made against the regulator in relation to the collapsed WealthTek. It highlighted recent reports that the FCA allegedly neglected to act on a whistleblower's claim of potential fraud for more than two years. FCA puts focus on WealthTek criminal investigation "As you will appreciate, our financial system relies on having an effective and vigilant regulator," the letter to Reeves stated. Hollinrake high...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes