Quilter posts profit as IFA channel drives new business surge

The firm's half-year results, which were published today (7 August), show assets under management rose to £113.8bn at the end of June, an increase of 7% compared to £106.7bn at the end of December 2023. This was fuelled by total net inflows of £1.5bn and positive market movements adding £5.6bn. Core gross inflows surged by 35% to £7.4bn compared to £5.5bn in the first half of 2023, with the second quarter outperforming the first. Six Quilter Investors funds fail to deliver value as Covid woes continue to weigh on performance Profit after tax stood at £13m, up on £5m in the same per...