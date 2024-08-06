abrdn swings back into profit as investor redemptions slow

In its half-year results published today (6 August), the FTSE 250 asset manager reported adjusted pre-tax profits of £187m, ahead of analyst consensus of £162m. This compares to a £169m pre-tax loss reported in the same period last year. Total net outflows slowed from £4.4bn a year earlier to £1.6bn. Including liquidity products, the firm returned to positive territory with £800m net inflows, compared to £5.2bn net outflows in the first half of last year. abrdn: The journey from Europe's second-largest fund manager to the FTSE 250 abrdn's investments arm suffered £3.4bn net outflow...