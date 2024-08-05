FCA admits internal failings over bullying complaint – reports

A report on the Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner's (FRCC) website into the conduct of former FCA director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward has reportedly been removed. It had upheld that the senior executive had behaved in an "aggressive, unpleasant and bullying" manner towards a creditor of a collapsed payments firm, The Times reported. It has since been established that Steward was not made aware of the complaint against him, while potential witnesses to the event were not approached. FCA launches review to simplify financial services rulebook after Consu...