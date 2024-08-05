Home REIT chips away at property portfolio as it prepares managed wind-down proposal

Circular published ‘in the near future’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT has made a steady stream of property sales from its portfolio as the board prepares to present its its case for a managed wind-down to investors.

inThe sales form part of investment manager AEW's stabilisation phase for the trust, which is in turn part of a "comprehensive review" being carried out on the former FTSE 250 company for over a year now. In the latest RNS update, Home REIT said it sold an additional 226 properties at a series of public auctions over three days at the end of July, with gross proceeds totalling £26.5m. Friday Briefing: Could this be Home REIT's final chapter? It had also repaid £8.5m of debt to Scottish Widows during the month, bringing total borrowings down to £106.1m as of 31 July. Total income...

