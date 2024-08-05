UBP acquires Kleinwort Hambros as part of Societe Generale deal

Union Bancaire Privée has entered into two exclusive agreements with Societe Generale that will see it purchase the latter's UK and Channel Islands wealth management arm Kleinwort Hambros and its Swiss private banking activities.
Both transactions are forecast to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and will see UBP's assets under management swell by more than CHF 25bn. UBP said the Societe Generale's Swiss private banking branch and UK wealth management arm "have long been recognised throughout the industry", and added it hopes the acquisitions will complement the existing expertise within the firm. UBP poaches Brown Shipley investment adviser Guy de Picciotto, CEO of UBP, said "We are extremely pleased to onboard skilled and experienced teams, and are looking forward to providing clients ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes