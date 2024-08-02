Premier Miton Strategic Monthly Income Bond fund gets RSMR rating

Research house RSMR has rated the Premier Miton Strategic Monthly Income Bond fund, Investment Week can reveal.
The fund, which has a lower duration than the market, invests in "high quality and relatively liquid bonds", the firm explained. RSMR argued the fund is managed by a "strong team of fund managers, credit analysts and dealers, who have developed a unique approach to managing the fund based on a ‘triangle of trust'". "The team believe it [is] hard to get the macro right every time," RSMR said, adding that they avoid taking substantial macro bets, "but seek to take advantage of the dynamic environment, working at the more liquid, higher quality end of the market to produce relatively smo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes