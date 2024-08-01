Investors welcome rate cut but urge BoE to be vigilant as inflationary pressures 'still lurking'

With markets having already erred on the side of caution and priced in a small snip from the BoE, reaction was not dramatic from the City. Immediately after the BoE announced a 25 basis point slash, the FTSE 100 rallied to its highest level since markets opened this morning, reaching 8396.14, a figure that has since settled to around 8376, according to data from MarketWatch. The cut also stimulated boosts to interest rate sectors such as retail and property, "where the interest rate uncertainty has been a dark cloud hanging over these sectors for the last two years", said Tom Hopkin...