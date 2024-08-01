Impax AM chair Sally Bridgeland retires after nine years

Impax Asset Management chair Sally Bridgeland has retired after nearly a decade at the firm.
She has served as a non-executive director for nine years and as chair of Impax since December 2020. Non-executive director and chair of the company's remuneration committee Lindsay Brace Martinez is also stepping down, effective from today (1 August), having also served a nine-year stint in her role. Impax AM buys SKY Harbor's European high yield funds to bolster fixed income unit Simon O'Regan will succeed Bridgeland as chair with immediate effect. He became a non-executive director in 2020 and was previously senior independent director. O'Regan was previously CEO of Mercer in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes