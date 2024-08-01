F&C outperforms benchmark in first half of 2024 aided by US large-cap exposure

13.2% NAV total return

clock • 2 min read

The F&C (FCIT) investment trust beat its benchmark in the first six months of 2024 thanks to a strong showing within the portfolio's US large-cap growth strategy.

In its half-year results published today (1 August), the £6bn trust posted a net asset value total return of 13.2%, against the FTSE All-World index's 12% gain.  US large-cap companies within F&C's North American portfolio returned 25.7%, compared to the 21.9% recorded by the Russell 1000 growth index, with top performers such as Eli Lilly and Meta contributing the most to the vehicle's returns. "While the fundamental backdrop is constructive and the US recession has been avoided, global equity markets, dominated by the US, continue to trade at historically elevated valuation levels,"...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Rathbones profits surge 120% as Investec W&I merger starts to bear fruit

Allianz GI hires AXA IM's Gleeson to lead newly formed global tech equity team

More on Investment Trusts

F&C outperforms benchmark in first half of 2024 aided by US large-cap exposure
Investment Trusts

F&C outperforms benchmark in first half of 2024 aided by US large-cap exposure

13.2% NAV total return

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 01 August 2024 • 2 min read
Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings
Investment Trusts

Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings

'Revised transaction' to be launched

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 August 2024 • 2 min read
Largest Japanese equity investment trust prepares merger to create £1bn portfolio
Investment Trusts

Largest Japanese equity investment trust prepares merger to create £1bn portfolio

JP Morgan Japanese and Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot