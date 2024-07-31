Largest Japanese equity investment trust prepares merger to create £1bn portfolio

JP Morgan has decided to merge two of its Japanese equity-focused investment trusts into one all-cap portfolio.
The respective boards of the Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (JSGI) and Japanese (JFJ) trusts have agreed to a merger, whereby the former's assets will roll into the latter. Under the terms of the scheme, JSGI shareholders will be entitled to realise up to 25% of their investment in the company for cash. Alliance Trust considers manager shakeup as it prepares for Witan merger JFJ is already the biggest company in the Association of Investment Companies' Japan sector, with £957.7m in total assets. The combined portfolios will create an approximately £1bn JFJ portfolio, dependent ...
