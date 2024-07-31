Despite two months of sedentary headline inflation perched at 2%, stickier than anticipated services inflation has left Monetary Policy Committee members split on whether the Bank of England should move ahead with a rate cut on Thursday (1 August).
June saw UK inflation dip to BoE's 2% target for the first time in three years, but high levels of services inflation at 5.7% and core inflation hitting the 3.5% mark dashed any hope of the bank rate being trimmed in June. This data from the Office for National Statistics showed that headline inflation in the UK currently sits below the levels across the Atlantic and in the Eurozone. James McManus, CIO at Nutmeg, said the fall to target represented a "milestone moment", high wage growth and stickiness in domestic price pressures could mean "an August rate cut could well be off the ta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes