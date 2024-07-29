European ETFs hit record $2trn AUM in Q2 2024

According to data from Invesco's latest European Demand Monitor, European equities saw a $4.9bn rise in net new assets (NNA) in Q2, marking a four-fold increase in flows compared to the previous quarter. This brought the total amount of inflows to $6.1bn since the beginning of the year. Deep Dive: A 'new world order' will lead to bifurcated blocs and more US-China protectionism In total, European ETFs raised $59bn in the second quarter, marking an 88% increase from the same quarter in 2023. Overall, total equity AUM ended the quarter at $1.45trn on the back of strong inflows and...