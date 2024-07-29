European ETFs hit record $2trn AUM in Q2 2024

European ETF assets under management breached the $2trn barrier for the first time in the second quarter of 2024.
According to data from Invesco's latest European Demand Monitor, European equities saw a $4.9bn rise in net new assets (NNA) in Q2, marking a four-fold increase in flows compared to the previous quarter. This brought the total amount of inflows to $6.1bn since the beginning of the year. Deep Dive: A 'new world order' will lead to bifurcated blocs and more US-China protectionism In total, European ETFs raised $59bn in the second quarter, marking an 88% increase from the same quarter in 2023. Overall, total equity AUM ended the quarter at $1.45trn on the back of strong inflows and...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes