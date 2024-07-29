Franklin Templeton launches its first Japan index tracking ETF

Franklin Templeton has made its foray into Japan-based index tracking ETFs with the launch of the FTSE Japan UCITS ETF.
With a focus on investing in mid and large-cap stocks in Japan, the passive ETF tracks the performance of the FTSE Japan index, which aims to incapsulate 90% of the investable Japanese equity market landscape. Franklin Templeton's head of global index portfolio management Dina Ting and ETF portfolio manager Lorenzo Crosato will oversee the strategy, bringing over three decades of combined experience to the fund. Franklin Templeton rebrands Metaverse UCITS ETF to include AI and blockchain Caroline Baron, head of EMEA ETF distribution at Franklin Templeton, said the Japanese equity...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes