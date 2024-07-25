Portfolio manager trio from Mike Riddell's former bond team to exit Allianz GI

Three portfolio managers from Mike Riddell's former bond team are set to leave Allianz Global Investors following the exit of their boss to Fidelity International.
Joe Pak, Ravin Seeneevassen and Jack Norris, members of the firm's macro unconstrained fixed income team, will depart this summer. The trio co-managed the £2.7m Allianz Fixed Income Macro fund, which is set to close due to low assets under management. The SICAV version of the strategy closed on Friday (19 July), while the OEIC will close in September. Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity Until its closure, the Fixed Income Macro OEIC will be run by members of the global markets team, led by core fixed income CIO Julian Le Beron, who have a...
