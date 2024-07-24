In a research note, analyst David McCann argued AJ Bell offers an "attractive" long-term investment case, as the platform operates in an industry with sustained future growth predicated on continuing penetration in DC pensions, coupled with an ever ageing, more affluent UK population. He also said the company is "well placed" to grow its market share thanks to lower prices relative to competitors, such as the much larger Hargreaves Lansdown. In addition, its specialisation in a single industry and sole focus on the platform were also cited as reasons to invest: "AJ Bell is a pure-play...