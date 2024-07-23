MSCI launches suite of private capital indices

MSCI has launched a suite of 130 private capital indices, nearly a year after its acquisition of private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group.
The 130 indices include a wide array of private asset funds, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and natural resources, totalling over $11trn in capitalisation. These are in addition to MSCI's more than 80 real asset fund and property indices, as growing interest for private markets drives the need for transparent and high-quality data on the sector. MSCI acquires private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group Henry Fernandez, chair and CEO of MSCI, said: "Investors need tools that will help them cut through the complexity of privat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes