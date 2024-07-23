MSCI launches suite of private capital indices

A year after The Burgiss Group acquisition

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

MSCI has launched a suite of 130 private capital indices, nearly a year after its acquisition of private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group.

The 130 indices include a wide array of private asset funds, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and natural resources, totalling over $11trn in capitalisation.  These are in addition to MSCI's more than 80 real asset fund and property indices, as growing interest for private markets drives the need for transparent and high-quality data on the sector.  MSCI acquires private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group Henry Fernandez, chair and CEO of MSCI, said: "Investors need tools that will help them cut through the complexity of privat...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Finsbury Growth & Income eyes further buybacks after pouring £175m into its shares since January

Julius Baer appoints Goldman Sachs EMEA private wealth co-head as CEO

More on Alternatives

Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno
Alternatives

Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno

Drivers for private markets

Investment Week
clock 18 July 2024 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Private credit growth set to continue despite headwinds as retail investors join in
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Private credit growth set to continue despite headwinds as retail investors join in

Lower returns on the horizon

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 July 2024 • 5 min read
Wealth managers eye greater allocation to private markets but regulation remains a hurdle
Alternatives

Wealth managers eye greater allocation to private markets but regulation remains a hurdle

Carne Group survey

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot