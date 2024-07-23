Julius Baer appoints Goldman Sachs EMEA private wealth co-head as CEO

The Swiss private bank said on Tuesday (23 July) that Bollinger, who has been picked for the top job following a "comprehensive search", will start his role no later than 1 February 2025. Based in London, Bollinger is a partner at Goldman Sachs and a member of the firm's European Management Committee and of the Global Wealth Operating group. He has worked at the bank for nearly two decades, including five years in his current role. Bollinger joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and has been a partner for 14 years. Julius Baer CEO departs after private credit write-down contributes to 52% ...