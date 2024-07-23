Julius Baer appoints Goldman Sachs EMEA private wealth co-head as CEO

Julius Baer has appointed Stefan Bollinger, currently Goldman Sachs’ EMEA co-head of private wealth management, as its next chief executive officer.
The Swiss private bank said on Tuesday (23 July) that Bollinger, who has been picked for the top job following a "comprehensive search", will start his role no later than 1 February 2025. Based in London, Bollinger is a partner at Goldman Sachs and a member of the firm's European Management Committee and of the Global Wealth Operating group. He has worked at the bank for nearly two decades, including five years in his current role. Bollinger joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and has been a partner for 14 years. Julius Baer CEO departs after private credit write-down contributes to 52% ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes