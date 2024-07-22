Permira, the private equity owner of Evelyn Partners, is sounding out advisers to explore a sale of its £1.5bn majority stake in the wealth manager.
According to a The Sunday Times report over the weekend, the London-headquartered firm is exploring options that would include an outright sale, or splitting up the business to attract buyers interested in its accountancy unit. Permira acquired a stake in what eventually became Evelyn Partners in 2014 by purchasing the online investment platform Bestinvest and merging it with competitor Tilney. Evelyn Partners' Park: Higher UK valuations could further weaken wealth manager home bias Warburg Pincus joined as an investor in 2020, supplying capital for the merger between Tilney and t...
