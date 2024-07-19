Schroders Personal Wealth delays platform launch until 2025

"Making sure that our clients have the best possible experience, with minimal disruption, is of upmost importance to us," a spokesperson for Schroders said. "To make this happen, we are allowing further time to complete the work on our platform." Plans to roll out the platform were revealed in February 2024. Schroders forms fixed income leadership team following Andrew Chorlton's departure "This is an exciting milestone for Schroders Personal Wealth and the first of many new developments that we will be looking to make, starting with the launch of our mobile app later this year...