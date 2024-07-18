Nuveen CIO named head of equities and fixed income platform

Nuveen’s chief investment officer, Saira Malik, will expand her responsibilities to oversee the firm’s equities and fixed income platform.
Based in San Francisco, she takes over from William Huffman, who was promoted to CEO in June. Malik is also chair of Nuveen's global investment committee. She started her career at JP Morgan in 1995 where she worked as an equity portfolio manager and research analyst. Nuveen promotes president William Huffman to CEO Malik joined Nuveen in 2003 as an equity research analyst, and was subsequently promoted to head of global equity portfolio management and then CIO. Huffman said: "As a proven leader who has dedicated two decades of her career to the evolution and growth of Nuveen...
