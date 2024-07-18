Japanese funds show top quartile performance despite overall downturn

The survey found that the IA Japan sector topped the list in the second quarter of 2024 for the fourth report in a row, with 9% of the funds delivering top quartile performance in the three consecutive years to the quarter ended 30 June. This was followed closely behind by the IA UK Smaller Companies sector, with 4.8% of funds achieving consistent top performance. In addition, around 31.3% of the IA Japan funds consistently outperformed above median returns, while the IA UK Smaller Companies came second, with 23.8% of funds qualifying for the target. The IA Sterling Strategic Bond ...