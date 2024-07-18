Odyssean IT raises £11.4m in placing and retail offer despite difficult market

Odyssean investment trust (OIT) has raised £11.4m through its placing and Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP) retail offer, as other trusts in the sector continue to grapple with deep discounts.
In a stock exchange notice today (18 July), the £211m trust said it would be issuing 6.54 million shares - representing 5.3% of issued share capital - at 174p each, a 1% premium to the net asset value published on 16 July, with new shares set to start trading on 22 July. Odyssean IT proposes placing and retail fundraise amid investor interest The proposal for a placing and retail fundraise were first unveiled last week following buying interest from an investor and wider market demand. Odyssean is one of the few vehicles in the sector currently trading at a premium, which Numis ana...
