Pension Schemes Bill announced in the King's Speech

Speaking at the 2024 state opening of parliament, King Charles III said bills would be brought forward to "strengthen audit and corporate governance, alongside pension investment". Chancellor Rachel Reeves puts growth at centre of Labour's economic vision This would be introduced in the form of a Draft Audit Reform Bill, and Corporate Governance Bill and a Pension Schemes Bill. The Pension Schemes Bill is understood to include: Measures to prevent people from losing track of their pension pots through the consolidation of defined contribution (DC) individual deferred small pe...