Pension Schemes Bill announced in the King's Speech

State opening of parliament

Martin Richmond
clock • 5 min read

The introduction of a Pension Schemes Bill has been confirmed by the Labour government in the Kings’ Speech today (17 July).

Speaking at the 2024 state opening of parliament, King Charles III said bills would be brought forward to "strengthen audit and corporate governance, alongside pension investment". Chancellor Rachel Reeves puts growth at centre of Labour's economic vision This would be introduced in the form of a Draft Audit Reform Bill, and Corporate Governance Bill and a Pension Schemes Bill. The Pension Schemes Bill is understood to include:  Measures to prevent people from losing track of their pension pots through the consolidation of defined contribution (DC) individual deferred small pe...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Martin Richmond
Author spotlight

Martin Richmond

Reporter at Professional Pensions

View profile
More from Martin Richmond

Spring Budget 24: Chancellor 'remains committed' to pot for life reforms

Chancellor unveils plans to force DC pension plans to disclose levels of UK investment

More on UK

Ex-GAM duo to lead freshly-launched Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund
UK

Ex-GAM duo to lead freshly-launched Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund

Adrian Gosden and Chris Morrison

Linus Uhlig
clock 17 July 2024 • 1 min read
Friday Briefing: The UK might be the stable one now
UK

Friday Briefing: The UK might be the stable one now

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 July 2024 • 5 min read
FundCalibre's Schooling Latter: Who benefits from the UK's recovery?
UK

FundCalibre's Schooling Latter: Who benefits from the UK's recovery?

Bolstered by M&A

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 05 July 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot