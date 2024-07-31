Invesco UK equities fund manager Tim Marshall is leaving the firm after ten years at the company.
Investment Week understands that he is departing to pursue a career outside of fund management. Marshall joined as a senior analyst in 2014, before being promoted to running money in 2016, when he took over the Invesco Sustainable UK Companies (UK) fund. He has also run the Invesco Pan European Equity Income and Invesco Pan European Equity funds since 2020. Following his departure, the Sustainable portfolio will be renamed the Invesco UK Companies fund (UK) and drop its ESG requirements. Invesco bolsters UK distribution team with four promotions John Surplice, head of EMEA eq...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes