Investment Week understands that he is departing to pursue a career outside of fund management. Marshall joined as a senior analyst in 2014, before being promoted to running money in 2016, when he took over the Invesco Sustainable UK Companies (UK) fund. He has also run the Invesco Pan European Equity Income and Invesco Pan European Equity funds since 2020. Following his departure, the Sustainable portfolio will be renamed the Invesco UK Companies fund (UK) and drop its ESG requirements. Invesco bolsters UK distribution team with four promotions John Surplice, head of EMEA eq...