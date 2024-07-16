Amundi Investment Institute names head of developed markets strategy

Guy Stear joins from Société Générale

clock • 1 min read

The Amundi Investment Institute has appointed Guy Stear as head of developed markets strategy.

As part of his role, Stear will oversee the equity and fixed income developed markets strategists, who provide analysis, research and market recommendations to Amundi's clients. Amundi inks M&A deal to combine US arm with Victory Capital Prior to joining Amundi's investment arm, Stear headed up the Asia research team at Société Générale in Hong Kong for four years, between 2010 and 2014. He moved on to become global head of credit strategy at Société Générale in 2014, later being promoted to head of emerging markets and credit research in 2015. Most recently, he was head of fixe...

