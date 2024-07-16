Nick Train: Burberry bosses must 'rethink' how to fulfil the brand's potential

His comments came after the luxury fashion group replaced its former CEO Jonathan Akeroyd on Monday (15 July) and issued a fresh profit warning. The news led to a 20% slump in Burberry's share price, which has continued to fall as markets opened today. According to data from MarketWatch, the firm's shares are down almost 4% so far. Train has been a long-term investor in Burberry via Finsbury Growth & Income, and has repeatedly backed the company despite its declining share price damaging the trust's own performance. Nick Train: 'We should not have been surprised' at Hargreaves Lans...