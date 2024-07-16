Home REIT proposes managed wind-down as 'strategy faces considerable challenges'

‘Significant support for a realisation strategy’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Home REIT has proposed shutting the trust's doors via a managed wind-down, after shareholders and advisers supported an end to the fund.

The trust, which is currently under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority, said in a stock exchange notice today (16 July), that despite seeing "opportunity to add value to the portfolio at a property level, it has concluded that this strategy faces considerable challenges". These headwinds include "a high fixed corporate cost base, required due to the REIT structure" and due to "the issues" being dealt with by the trust at present. Four Home REIT properties uncovered as sophisticated cannabis grow operations As well as a regulatory investigation, some of the aforementio...

