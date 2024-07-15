WisdomTree to offer ETF model portfolios via Trading 212

WisdomTree has partnered with investing app Trading 212 to offer UK retail investors access to six ETF model portfolios.
WisdomTree's pre-built core and thematic model portfolios will be made available to UK and European retail investors on the Trading 212 platform as "ready-made pies" and will come at no additional cost. The offering will consist of three core and three thematic model portfolios, providing for different risk tolerance levels ranging from conservative to moderate and aggressive portfolios. WisdomTree launches global core sustainable equity ETF While all core portfolios will offer diversified exposure to equities, bonds and commodities, the conservative portfolio will have greater exp...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes