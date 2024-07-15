WisdomTree to offer ETF model portfolios via Trading 212

Six ETFs offered

clock • 1 min read

WisdomTree has partnered with investing app Trading 212 to offer UK retail investors access to six ETF model portfolios.

WisdomTree's pre-built core and thematic model portfolios will be made available to UK and European retail investors on the Trading 212 platform as "ready-made pies" and will come at no additional cost. The offering will consist of three core and three thematic model portfolios, providing for different risk tolerance levels ranging from conservative to moderate and aggressive portfolios. WisdomTree launches global core sustainable equity ETF While all core portfolios will offer diversified exposure to equities, bonds and commodities, the conservative portfolio will have greater exp...

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
