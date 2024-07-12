Odyssean IT proposes placing and retail fundraise amid investor interest

The Odyssean investment trust (OIT) has proposed undertaking a placing and retail offer of its shares following buying interest from an investor and wider market demand.
In a stock exchange notice today (12 July), the trust said the issue price of the placing will be at a 1% premium to the last published NAV prior to the closing of the placing. The issue price is expected to be announced on 17 July. Odyssean investment trust proposes tender offer as part of 'seventh year' promise To allow existing retail shareholders to participate in the fundraising, the retail offer will be undertaken via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP). The shares will be admitted to trading on 22 July. Numis analysts Ewan Lovett-Turner and Ash Nandi said the placi...
