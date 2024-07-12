Wealth Club hires Parmenion fund selector as investment manager

Wealth Club has hired Isaac Stell as an investment manager within its research team.
He will report to head of investment research Jonathan Moyes and contribute to the management of the recently launched Wealth Club Portfolio Service. Stell joins from Parmenion Capital Partners where he worked as a fund research manager for two years, leading investment research. MainStreet Partners poaches abrdn analyst for ESG fund research director role Alex Davies, CEO and founder of Wealth Club, said: "We are delighted to welcome Isaac to the team at Wealth Club. His appointment will expand our team of investment researchers supporting the provision of high quality and insight...
